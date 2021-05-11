Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 3,156 SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $51.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

