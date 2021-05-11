Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $183.19 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $189.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.86 and a 200-day moving average of $164.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,280 shares of company stock valued at $680,983 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

