Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

