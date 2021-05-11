Hills Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 352 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $348.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.26 and a 52-week high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.07.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

