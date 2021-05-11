Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

NYSE MRK opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $197.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

