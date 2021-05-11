HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Shares Up 0.7%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) shares shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €76.60 ($90.12) and last traded at €75.60 ($88.94). 352,240 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €75.09 ($88.34).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €76.88.

About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT)

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

