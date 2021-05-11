Hoese & Co LLP Invests $30,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,068 shares of company stock valued at $25,206,262. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $3.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.03. 14,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,702. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

