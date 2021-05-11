Home Capital Group (HCG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Home Capital Group to post earnings of C$0.97 per share for the quarter.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.32 million.

TSE:HCG opened at C$34.22 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$15.57 and a 12-month high of C$34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 10.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.20.

HCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.00.

Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

