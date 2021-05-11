Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMCBF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Home Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCBF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

