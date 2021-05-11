Honest (HNST) One Day Volume Hits $125,887.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Honest has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $125,887.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.02 or 0.00635139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00069028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.53 or 0.00252874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $678.21 or 0.01186595 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00031516 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.13 or 0.00773554 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

