Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is Meyer Handelman Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 4.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $103,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.30. 102,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $232.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

