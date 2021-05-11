Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) CEO Purchases $50,540.00 in Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) CEO Terry Gohl acquired 7,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,491.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Horizon Global stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 66,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,347. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.03. Horizon Global Co. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.41. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 4,042.82% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $175.86 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Horizon Global by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

