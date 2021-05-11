Horizon Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $26.77 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001189 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $26.77 million and $187,940.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.00 or 0.00661020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00066840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.69 or 0.00242887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $656.75 or 0.01167007 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00028960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.94 or 0.00744421 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.