H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 6 Per Share

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HAT stock opened at GBX 289.35 ($3.78) on Tuesday. H&T Group has a twelve month low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 348 ($4.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £115.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 295.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 271.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

