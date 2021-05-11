Hub Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hub Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.46.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $73.41 on Monday. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hub Group by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Hub Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 251,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after buying an additional 17,037 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Hub Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 444,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,921,000 after buying an additional 134,963 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,970,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

