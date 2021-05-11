Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,315,000 after buying an additional 294,609 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,824 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUBB traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.40. 409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,859. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.37. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Hubbell’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.