Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.72 EPS.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $219.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $223.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 in the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

