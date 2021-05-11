Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Huntsman stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $52,453,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Huntsman by 1,173.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,637,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,165,000 after buying an additional 1,508,884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Huntsman by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,929,000 after buying an additional 1,382,467 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Huntsman by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after buying an additional 1,112,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after purchasing an additional 856,885 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

