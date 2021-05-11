Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,200 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $120.05 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $121.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.16. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

