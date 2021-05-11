Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 36,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 609.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

