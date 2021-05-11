Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

