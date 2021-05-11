Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,277,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,944,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,218,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock worth $1,154,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $189.88 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.54 and its 200 day moving average is $163.34.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

