Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 66,500 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of PetMed Express worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PETS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,402,000 after buying an additional 120,650 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,847,000 after acquiring an additional 412,932 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 681,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,843,000 after acquiring an additional 172,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in PetMed Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 311,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. PetMed Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

