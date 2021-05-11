HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUYA. 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CLSA lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 67,766.4% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,276,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,341,000 after buying an additional 2,272,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 17.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,287,000 after purchasing an additional 719,825 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in HUYA by 40.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 274,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in HUYA by 138.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 104,048 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. HUYA has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

