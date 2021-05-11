iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$78.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$79.57.

TSE IAG opened at C$71.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$37.71 and a twelve month high of C$72.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$69.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$4.52 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 8.2699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

