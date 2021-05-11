iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 33,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,617,000 after purchasing an additional 159,281 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

