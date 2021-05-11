ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ICF International in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $92.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.44. ICF International has a 1 year low of $51.48 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICF International by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ICF International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ICF International by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Insiders have sold a total of 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,386,247 in the last quarter. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

