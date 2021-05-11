IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,518 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.14% of IDACORP worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $855,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,289,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDA traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $101.79. 2,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.66. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $104.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

IDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.