IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 100,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,017. The company has a market capitalization of $680.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36.

IDYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

