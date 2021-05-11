IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Up to $19.42

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.42, but opened at $19.95. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 92 shares traded.

IDYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $650.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,541,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after acquiring an additional 192,860 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

