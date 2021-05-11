IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.44.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX stock opened at $226.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX has a 12 month low of $141.86 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.