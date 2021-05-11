IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 96,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

