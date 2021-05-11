IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,764 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 37,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 98,051 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,356,000.

Shares of MJ opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89.

