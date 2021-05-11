IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,280 shares of company stock valued at $680,983 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

CCI stock opened at $183.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $189.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.