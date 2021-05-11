IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 29.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.4% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $124.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $127.44. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.24.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,548 shares of company stock valued at $17,935,693 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.