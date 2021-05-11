IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,116 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

