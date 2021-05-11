Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Illumina by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $267,555,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,728 shares of company stock worth $7,215,210 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

ILMN stock opened at $380.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $398.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

