ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.21). ImmunoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMGN. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

IMGN stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. 1,339,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,201. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.