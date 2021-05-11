Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMO. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.78.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$37.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.86. The stock has a market cap of C$27.55 billion and a PE ratio of -21.37. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$14.86 and a 1 year high of C$38.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -50.11%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

