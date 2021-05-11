Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.50.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. Incyte has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.82.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Incyte by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,010,000 after buying an additional 753,010 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,766,000 after buying an additional 136,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,298,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Incyte by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,512,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,918,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

