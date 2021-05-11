Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €40.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFXA. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.04 ($44.76).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

