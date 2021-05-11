Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%.

Shares of IEA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. 914,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,946. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $273.94 million, a PE ratio of 199.37 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

IEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.