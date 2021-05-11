InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 1,611.96% and a negative net margin of 35.85%.

Shares of INNV stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. InnovAge has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

In other InnovAge news, CEO Maureen Hewitt bought 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

