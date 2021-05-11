Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at SVB Leerink

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its target price upped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

INGN stock opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -726.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,524 shares in the company, valued at $271,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $709,310.60. Insiders have sold 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inogen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after acquiring an additional 135,428 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Inogen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Inogen by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

