Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 86226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $227,816.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 877,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,051.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $65,730.00. Insiders have sold 69,174 shares of company stock valued at $629,138 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,541,000 after buying an additional 3,272,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 396,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 570,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.