Insider Selling: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CEO Sells 51,000 Shares of Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, April 29th, Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00.

NYSE:ANF opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

