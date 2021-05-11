Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CMO Sells 11,800 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $513,418.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,100 shares in the company, valued at $918,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

