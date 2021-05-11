Insider Selling: Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $166,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.01.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

