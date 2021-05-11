Insider Selling: Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells 65,789 Shares of Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00.

NYSE NUE traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $99.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,472. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $103.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 71.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.58.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

