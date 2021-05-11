Insider Selling: West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Insider Sells 2,171 Shares of Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $333.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 88.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.95. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $336.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

